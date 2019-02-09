Taxi driver and teen get jail, $6.3M fine for trafficking ganja

A taxi driver and his teenage co-defendant were yesterday both given jail sentences and fined $6.3 million each after they were found guilty of trafficking 26 pounds of cannabis.

Magistrate Fabayo Azore convicted Michael Bascom, of 1146 Phase One, Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden and Reva Bovell, of Obama Drive, Housing Scheme, Linden, at the conclusion of their trial in Georgetown.

Bascom, then 35 and Bovell, then 18, were charged last year with trafficking 11.832 kilogrammes (equivalent to 26 pounds) of cannabis on May 9th, 2018, at the Linden-Soesdyke junction.

It was the case of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) that at the time the defendants were apprehended, the vehicle they were in was stopped and searched and the narcotics were found. They were the sole occupants.

After finding both Bascom and Bovell guilty based on the evidence led by CANU prosecutor Konyo Sandiford, the magistrate sentenced him to four years and sentenced her to three years. They were each given the same fine.