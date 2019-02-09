Vendor on drug trafficking charge after mother reports him to cops

A city magistrate yesterday remanded a vendor, who was charged with having a large amount of cannabis in his possession after his mother reported him to the police.

Magistrate Leron Daly read the charge to Fitzroy Gibson, who is accused of having in his possession 6.158 kilogrammes of cannabis (equivalent to 13.57 pounds) for the purpose of trafficking on February 5th. Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh said that on February 4th, around 7.15 pm, Donna McKenzie reported to police officers at the East La Penitence Police Station that her son, Gibson, had broken and entered her home and hid a quantity of marijuana there and in the backyard.

The police then went with McKenzie to her home and they were shown two bulky transparent plastic parcels containing the suspected cannabis, which was hidden in a microwave…..