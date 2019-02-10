Bartica gold miner feared dead after discovery of skeletal remains

A police team has been dispatched to Arimu backdam in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni District following the discovery of skeletal remains, which are suspected to be that of Bartica gold miner Royo Fraser, ‘F’ Division Commander Kevin Adonis said yesterday.

Fraser, known as ‘Rasta,’ 62, of Third Avenue, Bartica, had been missing. Adonis told Sunday Stabroek that police received a report earlier in the day that the human remains were found. He said that it would take some time for the ranks to reach the area because of its remote location.

Persons in Bartica indicated to this newspaper that the man’s family received word from persons working in the Arimu area that he was killed but the circumstances were unclear.

Sunday Stabroek was informed that some of Fraser’s relatives have since travelled into the area to retrieve his body.

Up to press time last evening, they had not returned to Bartica.