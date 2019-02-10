Canal man succumbs at GPH after claimed beating

A Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara resident died on Wednesday at a city hospital, hours after he was reportedly beaten by a group of men near the Stabroek Market.

Dead is Jairam Persaud, 42, also known as ‘Ramesh’ and ‘Truck,’ a resident of Lot 25 Soesdyke, Canal Number One.

Relatives said they last saw Persaud alive around 8 am on Tuesday, when he left home with a group of men, including a relative, to assist with some work in Station Street, Kitty. They said Persaud wandered off after being paid $1,000.

When he failed to return home on Tuesday evening, his relatives became worried and started to search for him. However, they came up empty handed until the following morning, when they journeyed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), after receiving information that Persaud was involved in an accident and taken there. He succumbed to his injures around 10 am on Wednesday…..