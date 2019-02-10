Guyana News

Conductor hospitalised for burns after bus catches on fire

By Staff Writer
The conductor of the minibus, Carlton Alfred, at the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he is nursing first degree burns.

The conductor of the Route 32 (Georgetown-Parika) bus that went up in flames last Thursday is a patient at the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he is nursing burns to his arms and abdomen.

The injured man, Carlton Alfred, 43, of Zeelugt Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, told this newspaper that when the accident occurred, they had just left a gas station and were about to make their way to Georgetown.

“When we went to the gas station and he [the pump attendant] open de gas tank, some ah de gas pelt out and duh never happen. Like when he open de cork, meen know if ah de air or wah mek it pelt out,” he recounted…..

