Guyana’s political climate not a worry for Exxon

ExxonMobil isn’t worried about Guyana’s political climate or a possible change of government as it says both the current administration and the opposition understand the significance of its investment here and would not move to hinder its operations.

With this in mind, the company is forging ahead with its plans for the development in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana and has assured its shareholders that Guyana’s politics will in no way affect its operations.

“I think it’s important to keep in mind when we go into countries, we go in with a mindset that we’re going to be there for a lifetime, 30 to 40 years. You can’t have a successful development if you’re only talking to a subset or a narrow section of your stakeholder group,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ExxonMobil Darren Woods told a company earnings on February 1st…..