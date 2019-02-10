GWI still awaiting stable power to restore Berbice water supply

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) was up to yesterday still awaiting action by the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) to resolve voltage fluctuations that have disrupted the supply of water in Region Six.

GWI’s Region Six Manager Randolph Leitch explained yesterday that on Friday evening all of the company’s pump stations in the region were down due to the fluctuations. He explained that while they would have been up and running to distribute water yesterday, it was likely that they would shut down at around 3 pm, which is a peak time. According to him, they have noticed that during off peak hours, the voltage is high while during peak hours the system shuts down.

Leitch said as a result of both low and high voltage in the region, residents between the Fyrish, Corentyne and Adventure, Corentyne areas will have to continue to endure a shortage of water. He added that both the GWI Port Mourant and New Amsterdam treatment plants are also still affected by the voltage fluctuation and residents in those area are also likely to be affected…..