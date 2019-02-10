Jamaica’s food agency condemns 70 tonnes of rice imported from Guyana

Jamaica’s Food Storage and Prevention of Infestation Division (FSPID) says it has confiscated 70 metric tonnes (1,575 bags) of White Cinderella rice from Guyana due to high microbial content, the Jamaica Observer has reported.

The newspaper said on Friday that the rice, valued at approximately J$4.6 million, was imported from Guyana by a large chain distributor. It was found to have signs of mould growth, clumping discolouration and wetting, resulting in its detention by a food storage inspector.

The division advised that a statutory detention notice was subsequently placed on the rice and samples collected were submitted to the FSPID’s Microbiology Laboratory for testing…..