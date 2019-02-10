Ministry responds, audit office to finalise report on D’Urban Park

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) has returned the draft final report of an audit investigation into the spending associated with the controversial D’Urban Park project with its comments to the Audit Office and has said it had no responsibility for the project prior to April 9, 2016.

The MPI made this known in a letter to this newspaper on Tuesday in response to an article on the issue which was published in the February 3rd edition of this newspaper.

Auditor General Deodat Sharma had told this newspaper that his office was still awaiting the return of the document which was sent to MPI, according to him, in November last year. On that same day this newspaper contacted MPI’s Public Relations Officer, Krest Cummings for a comment but none was forthcoming between then and the publication of the article…..