Query raised over sole bidder for oil governance project

Former government Petroleum Advisor Jan Mangal has questioned the operations of the firm that put in the lone bid for a component of the US$20 million World Bank-funded Guyana Petroleum Resources and Governance Management (GPRGM) project.

Two weeks ago, international consultancy firm on oil and gas, Bayphase of the United Kingdom tendered a US$281,000 bid to provide services to the Ministry of Natural Resources. The company was the lone bidder to provide consultancy services for an oil and gas (O&G) project which was not specified.

To this end, Mangal, on a post on his Facebook page, had queried if the firm had been hired for the cost recovery study of the Liza Phase 1 project…..