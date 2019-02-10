Guyana News

Query raised over sole bidder for oil governance project

By Staff Writer

Former government Petroleum Advisor Jan Mangal has questioned the operations of the firm that put in the lone bid for a component of the US$20 million World Bank-funded Guyana Petroleum Resources and Governance Management (GPRGM) project.

Two weeks ago, international consultancy firm on oil and gas, Bayphase of the United Kingdom tendered a US$281,000 bid to provide services to the Ministry of Natural Resources.  The company was the lone bidder to provide consultancy services for an oil and gas (O&G) project which was not specified.

To this end, Mangal, on a post on his Facebook page, had queried if the firm had been hired for the cost recovery study of the Liza Phase 1 project…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Thyroid carcinoma survivor calls for more education on all types of cancers

By

TB patients benefiting from expanded support programme

Dirty money risks encroach on Estonia’s digital utopia

Comments

Trending