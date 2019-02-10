Remigrant stabbed to death at Anna Catherina

Three persons were taken into custody yesterday following the fatal stabbing of an Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara man during a drinking spree.

Confirmed dead is Shameem Hassan, 53, who returned to Guyana last March from Venezuela, where he had lived for some 25 years.

Hassan sustained a single stab wound to the chest, which was inflicted with a pair of children’s scissors and three persons who had been drinking with him shortly before were arrested.

Relatives told Sunday Stabroek last evening that Hassan, a friend and their two sons were drinking at his home. The friend, however, left the yard and when he returned he found a bloodied Hassan lying in a hammock with the scissors sticking out of his chest. The friend later reportedly admitted to Hassan’s nephew that he pulled the scissors out of his friend’s chest.

The nephew, who asked not to be named, told Sunday Stabroek that just before 5 pm he was informed that his uncle was dead and quickly rushed to the scene.

He said that when he arrived he saw a crowd. On venturing inside, he found his uncle lying in a hammock bleeding. The small pair of scissors was on the floor nearby.

According to the nephew, he was told by persons at the scene that Hassan, his friend and their sons were drinking and that it was the friend’s son who stabbed him. It was explained to him that the friend left the three of them drinking and when he returned he met the murder scene. The nephew said Hassan returned to Guyana with his son, daughter and son-law-law. Since then he hasn’t had a steady job but sometimes sold fish and grew cash crops to maintain himself.