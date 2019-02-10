Suspect in labourer’s murder arrested

A labourer was fatally stabbed in the wee hours of Thursday morning at Foulmouth Landing, Essequibo River during an argument over a 10-year-old crime and the suspect has since been held.

Dead is Cedric Williams, 32, a resident of Foulmouth Village, Essequibo.

He was allegedly stabbed once to his neck during an altercation, which occurred around 12.10 am on Thursday.

Williams was subsequently rushed to the Bartica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival…..