Guyana News

Youth conference to revive African culture and identity underway

By Staff Writer
Some of the participants who attended the first day of the conference organised by the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly-Guyana (IDPADA-G), which focused on areas such as oil and gas, economic empowerment, social justice and activism, among others.

The International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly- Guyana (IDPADA-G) has organised a two-day conference targeting youth, with a focus on areas such as oil and gas, economic empowerment, social justice and activism.

The conference began yesterday morning at the Guyana Industrial Training Centre, at Woolford Avenue, under the theme “Resuscitating our African Culture and Identity.”

The format of the conference allowed for both presentations made by guest speakers, as well as interactive sessions with the participants.

According to Elizabeth Williams-Niles, Chairwoman of the IDPADA-G History Committee, who gave a brief introduction, the conference was necessary to show the youth their origin…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Conductor hospitalised for burns after bus catches on fire

Jamaica’s food agency condemns 70 tonnes of rice imported from Guyana

Jamaica’s food agency condemns 70 tonnes of rice imported from Guyana

As India election looms, politics infiltrates the world’s biggest religious festival

Comments

Trending