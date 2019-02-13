Guyana News

Banks DIH launches online ordering

By Staff Writer

Banks DIH recently launched their online ordering service where customers can order items from Demico Qik Serv and Idiho.

Items like black pudding, French fries, bake and saltfish, sandwiches and pizza can be all be ordered online.

The online ordering service was officially launched on January 23rd. items can be ordered between 7:30hrs and 21:00hrs and delivered. The delivery rates however depend on the area where customers would like the orders delivered to…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

U.S. Congress won’t support military intervention in Venezuela -Engel

Shipping Association found guilty of price fixing

GECOM still to decide on elections date framework

GECOM still to decide on elections date framework

Comments

Trending