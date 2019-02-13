Cause of fatal Mon Repos fire likely to remain mystery

The cause of the recent fire that claimed the life of toddler Mahin Rampersaud at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara is yet to be determined and is likely to remain unsolved, according to a source close to the investigation.

“…We are trying to fish from all angles, you know trying to find out if the property was under dispute, to find out if anybody had any issue with any family member, but information is not forthcoming at all,” the source told Stabroek News.

The source added that while there might be speculation, there is no evidence pointing to what exactly might have caused the fire. “We [the Guyana Fire Service] don’t want to speculate because we don’t have any evidence of what really transpired and because of the fact that the building was completely destroyed, there is no clue as to what might have happened,” the source noted while adding, “We can have our own suspicion but we can’t pronounce prematurely… unless we have evidence.”….