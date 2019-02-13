City sets up audit, procurement committees

The financial management of City Hall has been revamped with the addition of two new committees to five which have over the years controlled the operations of the council.

The Audit Committee led by councillor Denroy Tudor and the Procurement and Tender Committee led by Mayor Ubraj Narine were on Monday mandated to begin working to improve the transparency and accountability of a municipality whose operations have faced continued questions over corruption.

When the council on February 3 approved the formation of these committee and mandated that they operate separate and apart from the legally mandated Finance Committee they in effect neutralised the committee which is led by longtime councillor Oscar Clarke and former Mayor Patricia Chase-Green…..