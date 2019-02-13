Court awards miner $5M for diamonds that vanished in police custody

Ronald Khan, the miner who filed a claim at the High Court for a quantity of diamonds which were lodged with police after a robbery but later disappeared, was on Monday awarded $5 million by Justice Fidela Corbin-Lincoln.

In addition to the $5 million, the court also awarded Khan costs in the amount of $200,000.

In 1994, Khan’s mining camp at Ewang Creek, Potaro (Potaro-Siparuni) was robbed of the diamonds, which were subsequently recovered by police and taken to the Mahdia Police Station, where it had been lodged. There, Khan said, he inspected the diamonds and verified the quantity and amount with police officers. After this was done, he said that the officers then transported the items from Mahdia to the ‘E and F’ Division of the Guyana Police Force (GPF). He was later informed that the diamonds were required as exhibits in the criminal trial of the persons charged with the armed robbery of his camp…..