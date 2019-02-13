DPP appeals suspended sentence handed down to Freeman Fordyce

The Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) last week appealed the decision made by Magistrate Faith McGusty to give bar owner and pawnbroker Freeman Fordyce a four-year suspended sentence after finding him guilty of the illegal possession of a pistol and ammunition, Communications Officer Liz Rahaman on Monday confirmed.

Rahaman said that the appeal was filed last Tuesday; this would have been several days after the decision was handed down.

Observers had expressed consternation at the outcome of the case particularly since the charges laid against Fordyce are considered serious. According to the law, each offence attracts a fine of not less than $50,000 nor more than $100,000 together with imprisonment of up to five years…..