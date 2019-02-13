Drowning confirmed in deaths of two friends

Autopsies performed on the remains of Ravie Chowtie and Ozard Russell, the two friends whose bodies were recovered on Friday, days after they fell into the Essequibo River confirmed that they both drowned, Commander of ‘D’ Division Edmond Cooper confirmed.

Chowtie, 50, of Eastern Hog Island, Essequibo River, and Russell, 56, of Aliki, Essequibo River both fell overboard last Tuesday after the boat they were travelling in was involved in a mishap.

Chowtie first fell and Russell reportedly jumped in in an effort to save him. They both disappeared in the waters…..