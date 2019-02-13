East Coast man held in gun probe wanted for arms trafficking, rape in US

A Guyanese-born businessman, who is listed as one of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) most wanted, was arrested here on Monday for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that Oudit Narain Seenarain was arrested by ranks of the Police Narcotics Branch at his Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara residence.

A source close to the investigation confirmed yesterday that Seenarain was being questioned in connection with the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and he remained in custody up to last evening.

The source explained that once the investigation is completed, police will seek legal advice, which will determine the way forward in the matter.

It remains unclear if local police are in contact with their overseas counterparts on Seenarain’s charges in the United States. However, the source told this newspaper that it is possible that Seenarain can be prosecuted here for the offence he is currently being questioned for.

According to the source, Seenarain, who is a licensed firearm holder, was taken into custody after he did not have documents to show that he is legally permitted to carry the firearm and ammunition in question.

The ATF is a federal law enforcement organisation within the United States’ Department of Justice.

On its website, Seenarain is listed as being wanted for rape, failure to appear and firearm violations.

The ATF states that on or about June of 2005, Seenarain was arrested for federal firearms trafficking.

Seenarain, the ATF said, failed to appear for his court hearing and the Northern District of Georgia Magistrate Judge issued another arrest warrant for him.

He is also wanted by the Sheriff’s Office in Henry County, Georgia for Strong Arm Rape, Kidnapping and Sodomy, it added.