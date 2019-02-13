GECOM still to decide on elections date framework

Another statutory meeting of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) ended yesterday without a decision on the likely date of General and Regional elections.

Following a three-hour meeting Opposition-nominated commissioners told reporters that some progress had been made while the Government-nominated commissioners maintained that house-to- house registration must be held.

“We have not dealt with the question of a specific action in terms of when GECOM could propose when elections can be held: They still have not done with that. On the table for all intents and purposes is the question of CLO (claims and objections) versus house-to-house registration,” Government-nominated commissioner, Vincent Alexander told media operatives following the meeting…..