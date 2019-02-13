Guyana News

GTUC concerned at lack of ‘common understanding’ over no-confidence article

-meets Carter Center

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) has told the Carter Center that it is concerned about the lack of “common understanding” of Article 106(7) which deals with how government should continue to “function” until an election is held.

Also concerning is the dormancy of the National Assembly which they argue should be functioning to bring clarity during this period.

“GTUC is concerned about the almost singular attention paid to election, in this cycle as with every other cycle, with little or no regard for the people’s well-being,” they said…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

U.S. Congress won’t support military intervention in Venezuela -Engel

Shipping Association found guilty of price fixing

GECOM still to decide on elections date framework

GECOM still to decide on elections date framework

Comments

Trending