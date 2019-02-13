GTUC concerned at lack of ‘common understanding’ over no-confidence article

The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) has told the Carter Center that it is concerned about the lack of “common understanding” of Article 106(7) which deals with how government should continue to “function” until an election is held.

Also concerning is the dormancy of the National Assembly which they argue should be functioning to bring clarity during this period.

“GTUC is concerned about the almost singular attention paid to election, in this cycle as with every other cycle, with little or no regard for the people’s well-being,” they said…..