Husband accused of breaching restraining order

By Staff Writer
Vaughn Felix

A man was yesterday charged with violating a restraining order against him that was granted to his wife.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read the charge to Vaughn Felix in George-town. It was alleged that on February 11th, at Robb and King streets, Felix breached a protection order that was granted by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman…..

