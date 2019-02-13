Lethem to have sanitary landfill

The landfill facility at Lethem, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo will soon be transformed into a sanitary landfill site, Senior Environmental Engineer attached to the Ministry of Communities, Satrohan Nauth disclosed recently, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI) .

During a recent visit, Nauth told DPI that the ministry will be crafting a design for the new site.

The sanitary landfill will allow for leachate treatment as is done at the Haags Bosch landfill facility on the East Bank Demerara.

The Ministry of Communities has collaborated with the Lethem Town Council to manage and operate the landfill. The contractor, International Imports and Exports collects, compacts and covers the waste daily. The 18-month contract worth $31M is expected to come to an end July monthend.