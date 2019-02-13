Some gov’t agencies still not releasing info for extractive industries transparency report

A special capacity building workshop for government organisations and private companies that will have to submit data for the Guyana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GY-EITI) was held yesterday and GY-EITI Secretariat head Dr. Rudy Jadoopat revealed that getting information from some government agencies has proven difficult.

The workshop, which was held at the Cara Lodge, was attended by representatives of the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), the Environmental Protection agency (EPA), the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Ministry of Finance, the Guyana Gold Board (GGB), the Department of Energy (DoE), the Minis-try of Agriculture, the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), the Bank of Guyana (BoG), the Bureau of Statistics and the Auditor General’s Office.

Members of the GY-EITI’s Multi-Stakeholder Group (MSG) were also present, including Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman…..