Some Qualfon workers laid off

A number of workers attached to the Qualfon call centre at Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara have been laid off for the year thus far and more are expected to be let go in the coming days.

Several persons who were employed by the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) business have informed Stabroek News about the termination of their services by the company.

They said they were not given any notice or reason as to why they were laid off and learnt after their names appeared on a list of ‘terminated’ workers…..