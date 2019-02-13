Sophia man on trial for murdering father

Several witnesses took the stand yesterday as the trial of Kumey Bourne, who is accused of murdering his elderly father, commenced before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Georgetown.

The indictment states that between May 18th and May 23rd, 2016, at Sophia, Bourne, also called Kwame, murdered his father, Rickford Bourne.

Bourne is being represented by attorney Maxwell McKay, while the state’s case is being presented by prosecutors Tuanna Hardy, Tariq Mohamed and Abigail Gibbs…..