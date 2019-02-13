Unions protest for financial audit of UG

The University of Guyana Workers’ Union (UGWU) and University of Guyana Senior Staff Association (UGSSA) held a picketing exercise yesterday outside of the Turkeyen Campus office of the Vice-Chancellor to press for a forensic audit after they were told by the administration that there are no available funds to grant any increases in wages and salaries.

About 20 persons from the two unions, armed with placards, stood outside of the office of Vice-Chancellor Ivelaw Griffith yesterday afternoon during their lunch period to protest.

The unions say they met with the university administration on two occasions – January 8th and January 16th – when they were supposed to discuss the increase in wages for 2018 after an agenda had been agreed on…..