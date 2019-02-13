Guyana News

Unions protest for financial audit of UG

-after administration claims no money available for salary increases

By Staff Writer
Members of the two unions picketing outside of the Vice Chancellor’s office at the Turkeyen Campus yesterday afternoon.

The University of Guyana Workers’ Union (UGWU) and University of Guyana Senior Staff Association (UGSSA) held a picketing exercise yesterday outside of the Turkeyen Campus office of the Vice-Chancellor to press for a forensic audit after they were told by the administration that there are no available funds to grant any increases in wages and salaries.

About 20 persons from the two unions, armed with placards, stood outside of the office of Vice-Chancellor Ivelaw Griffith yesterday afternoon during their lunch period to protest.

The unions say they met with the university administration on two occasions – January 8th and January 16th – when they were supposed to discuss the increase in wages for 2018 after an agenda had been agreed on…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

U.S. Congress won’t support military intervention in Venezuela -Engel

Shipping Association found guilty of price fixing

GECOM still to decide on elections date framework

GECOM still to decide on elections date framework

Comments

Trending