Woman remains hospitalised after fatal Princes St crash

Natasha Sobers, the Wales resident who was critically injured over a week ago following an accident that claimed the life of her boyfriend, Trevon Butters, along Princes Street, in Georgetown, remains hospitalised, Traffic Chief Linden Isles has said.

When contacted for an update on Sobers’ condition yesterday, Isles told Stabroek News that she remains in a ward at a city hospital. Her condition is listed as stable.

The accident occurred around 3.45 am on February 4th, after the car in which Butters and Sobers was travelling in crashed into a parked truck…..