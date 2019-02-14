Appeals do no stop clock for elections – Bar Association

The Bar Council of the Bar Association of Guyana yesterday said that neither appeals nor applications for orders act as a stay on the 90-day clock set in the constitution for general elections and it lamented that 54 days have elapsed without a date being set.
In a statement, the Bar Association called on all parties concerned including President David Granger, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) “to take such immediate steps as will avoid Guyana entering into a constitutional crisis and prevent the dire effects such a crisis could have on the country”…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments