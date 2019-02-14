Guyana News

Appeals do no stop clock for elections – Bar Association

-notes 54 days have gone without date being set

By Staff Writer

The Bar Council of the Bar Association of Guyana  yesterday said that neither appeals nor applications for orders act as a stay on the 90-day clock set in the constitution for general elections and it lamented that 54 days have elapsed without a date being set.

In a statement, the Bar Association called on all parties concerned including President David Granger, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) “to take such immediate steps as will avoid Guyana entering into a constitutional crisis and prevent the dire effects such a crisis could have on the country”…..

