Guyana News

Attorneys to meet with Court of Appeal staff over confidence vote cases

By Staff Writer

The attorneys for the parties involved in the two appeals filed by Attorney General Basil Williams SC in response to Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire’s decisions on the December 21, 2018  no confidence motion, will meet tomorrow with staff of the Guyana Court of Appeal.

Stabroek News was informed yesterday that the 9:15 am meeting is a “private” one and will focus on the arrangements with respect to the preparation of the records of appeal.

Thereafter, this newspaper was told that the court will either send out notices for hearing of the appeals or will invite all parties to a case management hearing where all timelines and dates for hearings will be agreed to…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Man freed after jury finds him not guilty on rape charge

Energy dep’t won’t sign off on excessive development costs -adviser

West Coast Berbice man found dead a week after being beaten by duo

Comments

Trending