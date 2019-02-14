Attorneys to meet with Court of Appeal staff over confidence vote cases

The attorneys for the parties involved in the two appeals filed by Attorney General Basil Williams SC in response to Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire’s decisions on the December 21, 2018 no confidence motion, will meet tomorrow with staff of the Guyana Court of Appeal.

Stabroek News was informed yesterday that the 9:15 am meeting is a “private” one and will focus on the arrangements with respect to the preparation of the records of appeal.

Thereafter, this newspaper was told that the court will either send out notices for hearing of the appeals or will invite all parties to a case management hearing where all timelines and dates for hearings will be agreed to…..