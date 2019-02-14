Court to rule on if case made out against Rick Sewcharran

A city magistrate is expected to rule on whether a case has been made out against Rick Sewcharran, who was charged with the unlawful killing of his girlfriend, Sasia Adams.

During the continuation of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the manslaughter charge against Sewcharran, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday heard the prosecutor’s reply to a no-case submission made by the defendant’s attorney, Sanjeev Datadin.

The prosecutor’s reply was made by police prosecutor Neville Jeffers.

A ruling is expected to be made today on whether the court will uphold the no-case submission made.

Sewcharran was charged in June, 2018 with unlawfully killing Adams on June 10, 2018 at Lamaha Street, Georgetown.