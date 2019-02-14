EU provided over $20B in sea defence grant funding over four decades

Over its four decades-long presence in Guyana, the European Union (EU) has provided over $20.1 billion (€85 million) in grant funding for the construction and rehabilitation of the country’s sea defence structures.

This was revealed last Thursday as a team from the Delegation of the EU in Guyana comprising Head of the Delegation Jernej Videtič, Project Manager Federico Suarez, and Head of Co-operation Karel Lizerot, along with Ministry of Public Infrastructure representatives including Chief Sea and River Defence Officer Kevin Samad, visited three sites – Ruimzigt/Waller’s Delight, La Jalousie and Leonora – where there are ongoing sea defence works. The EU has been here since the late 1970s.

At the three West Coast Demerara sites, the EU reps were briefed on the progress of works as well as the technical aspects including the efficiency of using the new rock arm/rip rap structures that are designed to be more cost-effective while adding more protection by reducing more of the incoming waves’ energy…..