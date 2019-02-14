Guyana News

Fourth vehicle suffers spontaneous combustion in span of two weeks

By Staff Writer

A motorcar yesterday morning caught fire at the corner of Oronoque and Charlotte streets. This is the fourth vehicle within the span of two weeks to go up in flames.

The incident occurred around 8am while the driver of the vehicle was reportedly transporting three children to school.

According to information received, the driver of the car, along with the occupants, escaped the vehicle with no injuries…..

