Grove man found stabbed to death

The body of a 52-year-old man was yesterday discovered at Grove, East Bank Demerara. The man has been identified as Rohan Persaud, called Ravi, of Tulip Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara.

The body was discovered through an alleyway just a few corners away from Persaud’s home, with the stomach split and the intestines protruding onto the passageway.

According to residents, the body was found sometime early yesterday morning, after one resident was making their way through the said alleyway. One resident, who asked not to be named, stated that Persaud is well known in the area, as he does odd jobs for his neighbours…..