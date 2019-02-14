Man freed after jury finds him not guilty on rape charge

A man was yesterday freed of a rape charge by the High Court, after a jury returned a verdict of not guilty.

It was alleged that Sherwin Lynch, had on August 27, 2016, engaged in sexual penetration of a child under the age of 16.

However, the jury, after close to 2 hours of deliberation, returned a unanimous not guilty verdict, bringing the three-day trial to an end.

The case was heard by Justice Jo Ann Barlow, while the man was represented by attorney Ravindra Mohabir, and the state by prosecutors Sarah Martin, Seeta Bishundial and Lisa Cave.