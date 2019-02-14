Man sentenced to 18 months imprisonment over break and enter

A man who was yesterday charged with a breaking and entering offence, was sentenced to 18 months in jail, after he admitted to the crime.

The charge read by Magistrate Faith McGusty, alleged that between February 5 and 6, at Mandela Avenue, Robert Vaughn broke and entered the home of Michelle Sharon, with intent to commit a felony.

According to Prosecutor Seon Blackman, on February 6, around 03:15h, Sharon was awoken by the consistent barking of a dog. She got up and discovered the door was open and immediately summoned the police. Upon arrival, the prosecutor continued, the police saw Vaughn and another man attempting to jump over a nearby fence. The police fired a shot and as a result, Vaughn was hit by one of the bullets. He was then taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital by the police, where he was admitted.

Vaughn pleaded guilty to the crime and was subsequently sentenced to 18 months in prison.