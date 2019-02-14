Ministers meeting in caucus, not as Cabinet

Amidst concerns that cabinet had been meeting in violation of the January 31 decision of Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire SC, leader of the Alliance for Change (AFC) Raphael Trotman yesterday clarified that ministers have been meeting as a group.

“With respect to Cabinet, Ministers have been meeting in caucus to discuss matters as we try to better understand and give effect to the CJ’s ruling and await the Court of Appeal’s review,” Trotman said when contacted by Stabroek News.

Earlier at a party press conference, Alliance For Change, General Secretary Marlon Williams said that there have been meetings and said that it is for the ministers to say whether they were cabinet meetings…..