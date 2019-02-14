Police advised to probe further into killing of miner in Cuyuni

The police have been instructed to conduct further investigations into the murder of gold miner, ‘Leon’, who was fatally shot after he allegedly attacked a licensed firearm holder at Kartuni Backdam, Cuyuni River last week.

This was confirmed by Commander of ‘F’ Division, Kevin Adonis, who told Stabroek News that the police were “legally advised to conduct further investigations” into the matter.

As a result, Adonis said the suspect, Kevin Baboolall, 27, a miner/businessman of First Ave Bartica, was yesterday released on station bail after his 72-hours detention period expired…..