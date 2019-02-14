Guyana News

Police advised to probe further into killing of miner in Cuyuni

—suspect released on station bail

By Staff Writer

The police have been instructed to conduct further investigations into the murder of gold miner, ‘Leon’, who was fatally shot after he allegedly attacked a licensed firearm holder at Kartuni Backdam, Cuyuni River last week.

This was confirmed by Commander of ‘F’ Division, Kevin Adonis, who told Stabroek News that the police were “legally advised to conduct further investigations” into the matter.

As a result, Adonis said the suspect, Kevin Baboolall, 27, a miner/businessman of First Ave Bartica, was yesterday released on station bail after his 72-hours detention period expired…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Six homeless after fire consumes Fyrish house

Chinese national robbed by bandits at Diamond

Chinese national robbed by bandits at Diamond

Woman jailed for impersonating sister to obtain passport

Comments

Trending