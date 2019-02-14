Guyana News

Six homeless after fire consumes Fyrish house

By Staff Writer

A fire of unknown origin yesterday afternoon des-troyed a five-bedroom, two-storey house at Fyrish, Corentyne, leaving six persons, including a minor, homeless.

Uma Androod, of Lot 3 Fyrish Village, Corentyne, related that she, along with her husband, six-year-old son, mother-in-law and father-in-law, resided in the house.

She explained that they were all downstairs when her mother-in-law suddenly saw flames emanating from the back room located on the upper flat of the house. “…the place a back we a concrete up and then me mother-in-law come from side and start holla, ‘Fire! Fire deh in a house!’ But by time abie can run upstairs, you can’t go upstairs, fire done take a whole house,” Androod recalled…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Chinese national robbed by bandits at Diamond

Chinese national robbed by bandits at Diamond

Woman jailed for impersonating sister to obtain passport

UG launches Centre of Excellence for Teaching and Learning

UG launches Centre of Excellence for Teaching and Learning

Comments

Trending