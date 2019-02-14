Six homeless after fire consumes Fyrish house

A fire of unknown origin yesterday afternoon des-troyed a five-bedroom, two-storey house at Fyrish, Corentyne, leaving six persons, including a minor, homeless.

Uma Androod, of Lot 3 Fyrish Village, Corentyne, related that she, along with her husband, six-year-old son, mother-in-law and father-in-law, resided in the house.

She explained that they were all downstairs when her mother-in-law suddenly saw flames emanating from the back room located on the upper flat of the house. “…the place a back we a concrete up and then me mother-in-law come from side and start holla, ‘Fire! Fire deh in a house!’ But by time abie can run upstairs, you can’t go upstairs, fire done take a whole house,” Androod recalled…..