Guyana News

Taxi driver charged with causing death of pensioner

By Staff Writer
Aaron Mahadeo

A taxi driver was yesterday granted bail after being charged with causing the death of an 83-year-old pensioner.

It is alleged that Aaron Mahadeo, 33, on November 21, 2018, at Aubrey Barker Road, George-town, drove motor car HC 7451, in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Carlisle Clementson.

Mahadeo, of 3425 Stevedore Housing Scheme, denied the allegation…..

