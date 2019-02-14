Woman jailed for impersonating sister to obtain passport

Unique Angelica Hope, who pleaded not guilty just over a year ago to making a false declaration in order to obtain a Guyana passport, was yesterday sentenced after she changed her plea.

The charge against the 31-year-old read that on January 17, 2018, at the Central Immigration and Passport Office, Georgetown, for the purpose of procuring a new passport, she signed a written document stating that she was Coretta Hope.

Hope, who yesterday pleaded guilty to the charge of impersonating her disabled sister to gain a new passport, was represented by attorney Euclin Gomes and had appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty in the city’s magistrate’s court.

Hope told the court that she committed the act because she has two children and wanted to go to Barbados to make money to take care of them.

Hope was sentenced to six months in prison and was also ordered to pay a $40,000 fine.