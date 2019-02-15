Guyana News

Amna Ally sues SN over dual citizenship report

By Staff Writer
Amna Ally

Minister of Social Protec-tion Amna Ally has sued Stabroek News and its Editor-in-Chief over a report on whether she had dual citizenship  even though she had refused to answer the question.

On January 15, 2019, amid the concerns that had been raised about dual citizenship following the legal case brought against Charrandass Persaud, Stabroek News published a report on questions to various MPs about their status.

The report on January 15 said that when Stabroek News contacted Ally she declined to say whether or not she had dual citizenship…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Deaf to picket for right to drive

Deaf to picket for right to drive

UG unions say ‘threats’ won’t derail lobby for audit

UG unions say ‘threats’ won’t derail lobby for audit

Taxi driver remanded on ganja trafficking charge

Comments

Trending