Angoy’s Avenue residents getting land titles

The Central Housing and Planning Authority yesterday began a three-day exercise to aid residents of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam squatting area to apply for their land titles.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), Director of the Community Development Depart-ment at the CH&PA, Gladwin Charles said more than 1000 lots will be processed for squatters who dwelt on the land since the 1970s.

“Regularisation of the squatting area commenced in 2013 when ….the ownership of the land were transferred to CH&PA and two weeks ago we sorted out the block title for the squatting area which made it possible to begin the titling process,” Charles said.

Over the next three days between the hours of 9 am to 4:30 pm, DPI said that the Community Development Officers from the CH&PA will work with residents, especially senior citizens to ensure they receive accurate information and assistance when applying for their land titles.

“Persons who have not applied for their title before will be able to sign up the necessary documents and pay for their title on the spot. They will also be assisted by land surveyors who will be present,” Charles said.