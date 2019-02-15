Berbice men hospitalized after stabbing each other in scuffle

Two men, one of whom has served a jail sentence for wounding the other, were rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital on Tuesday, after their most recent altercation resulted in them both sustaining stab wounds.

The injured men are Troby Abrams, of Patrick Dam, Angoy’s Avenue and Desmond Isaacs, also known as “Cow Boy” of Adelphi Village, East Canje, Berbice. Stabroek News was told that Abrams sustained injuries to his face and chest, while Isaacs was stabbed under his arm and on his left arm. Isaacs was admitted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital for further observation, while Abrams was treated and released into police custody…..