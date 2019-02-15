Guyana News

Corentyne police nab duo after robbery on Chinese national

Businessman beaten with hammer

By Staff Writer

Swift action by Corentyne lawmen yesterday afternoon led to the arrest of two men suspected to have robbed and injured a Chinese national who operates a window store located in Springlands, Upper Corentyne.

According to information gathered, several perpetrators pounced on the Chinese national sometime after 2 pm. Stabroek News was told that during the robbery, the bandits assaulted the businessman about his body and struck him in his face with what appeared to be a hammer. He was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital and has since been transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where his condition is listed as stable…..

