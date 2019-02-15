Corentyne police nab duo after robbery on Chinese national

Swift action by Corentyne lawmen yesterday afternoon led to the arrest of two men suspected to have robbed and injured a Chinese national who operates a window store located in Springlands, Upper Corentyne.
According to information gathered, several perpetrators pounced on the Chinese national sometime after 2 pm. Stabroek News was told that during the robbery, the bandits assaulted the businessman about his body and struck him in his face with what appeared to be a hammer. He was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital and has since been transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where his condition is listed as stable…..
