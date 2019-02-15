Crisis looms due to gov’t failure to act -Jagdeo

Maintaining that the opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) will only return to the National Assembly to deal with setting a definitive date for general elections, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said he foresees a constitutional crisis as government is still to act with just over a month left before the constitutional deadline.

“We have no choice now but to stick with March 19th, which is what the constitution says,” Jagdeo told a press conference yesterday.

“There is no date I have in mind outside of March 19th,” he further stressed, before adding that the PPP/C will not return to Parliament unless it is to deal with a “finite date for elections.”….