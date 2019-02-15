Cuban doctor and wife jailed for forged passports

A Cuban doctor and his wife were yesterday sentenced to 12 months in prison after pleading guilty to forging their passports.

Dr. Alexis Vasquez, 38, and Juliet Sanchez, 35, both admitted to charges which stated that on February 13th, 2019 at Moleson Creek, Corentyne, with intent to defraud, they uttered two forged Republic of Cuba Passports in favour of themselves to an Immigration Officer, purporting to show that they were issued by the Peru Immigration service, knowing same to be forged.

According to Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, Vasquez and Sanchez were heading to Suriname when they were asked to produce their documents and upon checking the documents, the Immigration Officer observed that they were forged.

Vasquez, who said through an interpreter that he and his wife were going shopping for their children in Suriname and that they were told it would be much cheaper there, were both sentenced to 12 months in jail after which they will be escorted to the nearest port of exit for deportation.