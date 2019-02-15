Deaf to picket for right to drive

The Deaf Association of Guyana is to stage a picket on Monday seeking to have Deaf persons approved to legally drive vehicles.

A release from the association yesterday said that at present the Deaf cannot legally drive any motor vehicle or motorcycle in Guyana because the Traffic Department does not permit Deaf persons to take the driving test.

“The Deaf community regards this as a serious infringement of their basic human rights. It restricts their ability to earn a living for themselves and their families and to enjoy the social and financial benefits of being mobile; it is rightly perceived as a glaring and wholly unwarranted act of discrimination against all Deaf persons”, the statement said…..