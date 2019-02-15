GECOM writes Finance Ministry over $3b allocation

The secretariat of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has written to the Ministry of Finance seeking advice on whether the $3 billion allocated for House-to-House registration in 2019 can be used to fund elections this year.

PPP/C-nominated commissioner Sase Gunraj confirmed to Stabroek News yesterday that Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield has written to the Ministry as directed by the commission.

“He [Lowenfield] reported that he did [write to the Ministry] but didn’t report a response,” Gunraj said…..